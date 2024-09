DONEGAL GARDAÍ HAVE issued a warning after a spate of drink-driving arrests over the weekend including one in which the driver was twelve times over the legal limit.

A spokesperson admitted that the trend of boozing and getting behind the wheel is “extremely worrying”.

Gardaí were alerted to the drunk driver after discovering his tax was 837 days out of date while he also had no driving licence or insurance.

The car was seized and the driver was charged to appear in court.

Other serious incidents included a driver arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning for being seven times over the blood alcohol limit.

Gardaí saw the car being driven erratically and then found that the driver also had no driving licence and was uninsured.

Another driver was arrested after being caught seven times over the limit in the hours between Sunday night and Monday morning.

A case on Saturday night saw a driver failing a roadside breath test at an Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoint. The driver was found to be 3.5 times over the legal limit and was charged to appear in court.

On Sunday evening, September 15th, the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle being driven in a careless manner. The driver, who had no licence or insurance, tested positive for cannabis. The driver was arrested, and a blood sample was taken. A quantity of suspected cannabis was also found in the driver’s possession.

Later that Sunday night, officers at another checkpoint arrested a driver who tested positive for cocaine and opiates. A blood sample was taken, and a quantity of suspected cocaine was found in the vehicle.

Letterkenny-based Garda Grainne Doherty said drivers are taking decisions to drive under the influence which could have tragic circumstances.

She added “It is extremely worrying that so many drivers are still making the poor decision to get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“We continue to urge all drivers not to make that decision as it could have very tragic consequences for them and/or for other road users.

“Please arrange to have a designated driver for your night out or call a taxi or family member to bring you home.

“The consequences of drink/drug driving are very often life altering and irreversible.

“Nobody can claim ignorance when it comes to the possible consequences of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“We appeal to all drivers out there to please think about road safety at all times and to help save lives on the roads by always making responsible decisions.”

Gda Doherty urged people to help keep the roads safe for all: “We appeal to the public to always report suspected instances of drink/drug driving to Gardaí. Gardaí may be contacted on a 24/7 basis at Letterkenny on 074-9167100, Ballyshannon on 071-9858530, Milford on 074-9153060 and Buncrana on 074-9320540.

“In the event of an emergency, please call 999 or 112. “