Donegal 1-23

Louth 0-18

FOR THE FIRST time in a decade, Donegal have secured safe passage to the semi-finals of the All-Ireland series.

They did so with a degree of comfort, stretching clear of Louth as the second half of this quarter-final progressed.

When Eoghan Bán Gallagher tapped home for the only goal of the game in the 59th minute, the contest was essentially wrapped up. Gallagher raised that green flag in the 59th minute, to take the sting out of a Louth rally after they had posted the previous three points of the game.

It left Donegal in front by 1-18 to 0-14 and from there the Ulster champions closed out the game with authority, matching Louth’s scoring efforts to win the remainder of the exchanges by 0-5 to 0-4.

