Man dies following three-vehicle collision in Co Donegal

A MAN IN his 60s has died following a three-vehicle collision in Stranorlar, Co Donegal this morning.

The fatal collision involving two jeeps and one car occurred at 9.20am in Admiran.

The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital in a critical condition, where he later passed away. A post-mortem is due to take place at a later date.

No other injuries were reported.

Local diversions are in place as the road is currently closed for forensic collision investigators to carry out an examination of the scene.

Gardaí at Ballybofey are appealing for any witnesses to this collision and for any road users who may have camera footage to contact Ballybofey Garda Station on 074 913 7740, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.