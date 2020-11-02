#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 2 November 2020
Advertisement

Man dies following three-vehicle collision in Co Donegal

The collision involved two jeeps and a car.

By Adam Daly Monday 2 Nov 2020, 1:51 PM
1 hour ago 7,262 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5252365
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan

A MAN IN his 60s has died following a three-vehicle collision in Stranorlar, Co Donegal this morning. 

The fatal collision involving two jeeps and one car occurred at 9.20am in Admiran. 

The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital in a critical condition, where he later passed away.  A post-mortem is due to take place at a later date.

No other injuries were reported.

Local diversions are in place as the road is currently closed for forensic collision investigators to carry out an examination of the scene. 

Gardaí at Ballybofey are appealing for any witnesses to this collision and for any road users who may have camera footage to contact Ballybofey Garda Station on 074 913 7740, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie