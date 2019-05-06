This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 6 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donegal is turning to virtual reality to bump its overseas visitor numbers

The county is one of the west’s least visited.

By Fora Staff Monday 6 May 2019, 6:00 AM
Apr 25th 2019, 6:01 PM 251 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4617146
Image: Shutterstock/Amedeo Iunco photographer
Image: Shutterstock/Amedeo Iunco photographer

DONEGAL COUNTY COUNCIL wants to enlist a virtual reality film-maker to help it promote three “signature discovery points” along the Wild Atlantic Way. 

The local authority wants to highlight maritime experiences in Donegal, using virtual reality (VR) to “offer a more direct, powerful and emotional experience that supports effective change”, according to the tender documents.

The three films – shot in 360-degree format – will need to be compatible with phones, desktops and the Oculus Go VR headset.

Fanad Head Lighthouse, the Sliabh Liag cliffs and Malin Head have been identified as the “signature discovery points” for the films to focus on. They will include footage of a boat out to the cliffs, a tour up to the lighthouse tower and an underwater dive. 

“VR enables full immersion in marketing content and messages, as it requires putting on a headset, which excludes external distractions while absorbing the content,” said the documents.

One of the main benefits of this is that prospective visitors can “sample” attractions or destinations before actually going there. The council is hoping this will help to make the experiences stick in visitors’ minds while they’re deciding where to go. 

“Marketing messages based on experiences and feelings will have a greater importance in travel decisions – what can you do at the destination and what will the personal benefits be,” it said. 

The films will be set up with a VR kit and simulators in three visitors centres in the county, and several more will be held by Donegal Tourism for use at national and international trade shows and promotional events.

CA: F8 2018 Facebook Developer Conference Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

‘Unique emotional proposition’

“Emotional reactions and triggers are very influential on customer decisions. What persuades potential tourists to visit and return to one place instead of another is whether they have empathy with the destination and its values,” said the documents.

On the back of that, the council is shifting its focus from a unique selling proposition, to a ‘unique emotional proposition’ to differentiate itself from the competition. 

Figures from Fáilte Ireland last year showed a considerable slow-down in tourist numbers to Donegal – with just 255,000 overseas visitors in 2017 – especially compared to more than one million in Galway, Cork and Kerry. 

Even before the 2017 figures, the county had one of the lowest numbers of overseas visitors on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Get our NEW Daily Briefing with the morning’s most important headlines for innovative Irish businesses. 

Written by Zuzia Whelan and posted on Fora.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie