Dublin: 19°C Sunday 5 September 2021
Taoiseach leads tributes to RTÉ broadcaster Donncha Ó Dúlaing who has died aged 88

He hosted the popular radio series Highways and Byways and Fáilte Isteach.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 5 Sep 2021, 11:01 AM
1 hour ago 5,454 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5540984
Donncha Ó Dúlaing at the launch of his book Donncha's World in 2014
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Donncha Ó Dúlaing at the launch of his book Donncha's World in 2014
Donncha Ó Dúlaing at the launch of his book Donncha's World in 2014
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has led the tributes to veteran RTÉ broadcaster Donncha Ó Dúlaing who has died at the age of 88.

Ó Dúlaing, from Doneraile in Co Cork, was known for his cultural and traditional music programmes.

His broadcasting career spanned over 50 years across radio and television and included the popular series Radio One programmes Highways and Byways and Fáilte Isteach.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin today called Ó Dúlaing “an outstanding broadcaster who brought much joy to his loyal listeners over the decades”.

“Highways and Byways reached parts of Ireland that didn’t always get attention. His interviews will live long in the memory,” Martin added.

Over the course of his career, Ó Dúlaing interviewed President Éamon de Valera, Pope John Paul II, Mick Jagger, and Maureen O’Hara among others.

President Michael D Higgins presented a specially commissioned sculpture to him at Áras an Uachtaráin in 2014 in recognition of his contribution to Irish culture.

RTÉ broke the news of his passing today. Director General of RTÉ Dee Forbes said that Ó Dúlaing was “iconic” and “a tireless fundraiser”.

“When he closed his beloved parlour of dreams with the final Fáilte Isteach in 2015, it brought to an end a 50-year career in broadcasting.

“His contribution to public service broadcasting, to Irish life and Irish lives, was immense.”

Ó Dúlaing is survived by four sons. He was predeceased by his daughter, Sinéad, and by his wife, Vera, who died last Sunday.

