#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 21 February 2021
Advertisement

Over 200,000 first doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered

A majority of people have received the Pfizer jab, with over 290,000 people getting it so far.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 21 Feb 2021, 12:39 PM
20 minutes ago 2,181 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5361225

Vaccines_administerd

THE LATEST VACCINATION figures show that over 200,000 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, with over 320,000 vaccines administered overall.

The figures come as the government looks at a plan to change the vaccination priority list, to allow those who have underlying conditions to move up the queue.

In total, 205,955 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, with 120,520 receiving a second dose. These most recent figures are from Thursday 18 February.

A significant majority of those receiving jabs have gotten the Pfizer vaccine, with approximately 294,400 people getting that particular dose.

This is compared to 28,119 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and lower still, the Moderna vaccine, with just 3,963 doses administered.

Speaking to Newstalk’s On The Record this morning, the Director of the National Immunisation Office Dr Lucy Jessop said that people shouldn’t be concerned about the efficacy of the vaccines for the UK B117 variant that is currently dominant in Ireland.

“We know that the vaccines we have here are safe and effective against that [B117] variant,” said Dr Jessop.

“The most important thing, I think, is to be confident that the vaccines we have are effective against the variants we have mainly circulating in Ireland at the moment.”

She also clarified that the National Virus Reference Laboratory and other authorities are keeping a “close eye” on any new variants so that public health can respond as best they can.

Hospitalisations

There are now a total of 744 people in hospital with a confirmed case of Covid-19 as of 8am this morning.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

There have been 35 admissions in the last 24 hours, with 21 discharges. 

In Intensive Care Units, there were 148 cases as of 11am this morning. 

There were four admissions to ICU in the last 24 hours, with three discharges within the same period.

Total_ICU Source: Covid-19 data hub

Last night, a further 988 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland according to the National Public Health Emergency Team

26 deaths of people confirmed to have been diagnosed with Covid-19 were also reported.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie