Tuesday 27 August, 2019
Police investigating murder in Down make further appeal over car spotted short distance from scene

Malcolm McKeown was shot dead on Monday 19 August.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 27 Aug 2019, 6:40 PM
golf Source: PSNI

POLICE IN THE North have issued a fresh appeal as investigations remain ongoing in the case of Malcolm McKeown, a 54-year-old man murdered last week in Down.

The father-of-three was shot last Monday evening in Waringstown.

Two men have appeared in court charged with his murder.

The PSNI today issued a statement today asking for information regarding a car seen near the area another car was found burnt out that evening.

Detective chief inspector Pete Montgomery said: “Mr McKeown entered the shop at Dewart’s Garage, Main Street at approximately 7.15pm on Monday and walked back to his car approximately four minutes later.

This is when I believe that the gunman or gunmen shot him. His body was found slumped in his parked car at the side of the garage at around 9pm.

Montgomery said that an appeal had already been made for people near that area to come forward, and also for information on a dark blue or black VW Passat.

This car was seen at 6.20pm in Cambrai Heights, is believed to have left there at 7.20pm and travelled along Dunkirk Road towards Summerhill Road before being burnt out on the Glenavon Lane in Lurgan just after 7.30pm.

Montgomery added: “Today, I have a further appeal about another vehicle that I am interested in. It is a grey Volkswagen Golf S which was seen in the Greenhill Park area of Lurgan between 5pm and 7pm on the Monday evening. Did you see this car?”

Comments are closed for legal reasons

