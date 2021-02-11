Dublin doctor to stand trial on child pornography charges

A DUBLIN DOCTOR is due to stand trial next year for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Dr Ronan Keogan (48) of College Square, Terenure faces five charges of possessing child pornography images at his clinic and three charges of knowingly distributing child pornography in 2017.

Keogan previously appeared before Dublin District Court charged with possession of digital images of child pornography at his clinic at Cypress Park, Templeogue, Dublin, on 15 May 2017.

He is also charged that on 26 March 2017, at unknown locations, he did knowingly distribute child pornography for the purpose of distribution, publication, exportation, sale or show. The offences are contrary to section 6(1) and 5(1) of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act, 1998.

The case came before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court this morning when Phillip Rahn BL, defending, told Judge Martin Nolan that his client was seeking a date for a trial of up to four days.

Judge Nolan set a trial date of 8 November 2022. Due to the need for social distancing in courtrooms Keogan, who is remanded on continuing bail, waited outside the courtroom while the brief matter was heard.

A no publicity order was previously imposed on the case at the district court after an application from his solicitor Dara Robinson. This order was lifted following queries from media organisations when the case came to the circuit court.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.