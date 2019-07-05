UK license holders living in Ireland urged to exchange driving license before Brexit

PEOPLE LIVING IN Ireland who hold a UK driving license are being urged to exchange it for an Irish license in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has said that UK driving licenses – including Northern Ireland – must be exchanged for an Irish license before the 31 October.

“If there is a no-deal Brexit, then after this date, if you are living in Ireland, your UK driving licence will no longer be valid to drive here,” the RSA said in a statement today.

People who don’t apply before 31 October face possible lengthy delays in exchanging their UK licence.

In order to exchange a licence, a person must fill out an application form and present it, a €55 fee and thier UK licence to any National Driver Licensing Service centre.

“The National Driver Licensing Service (NDLS) also cannot guarantee when you will have a valid licence to drive here in Ireland, the RSA has said.

“For this reason those living in Ireland who hold a UK driving licence are strongly urged to act now and exchange their licence,” the RSA has said.

“Brexit, in whatever form it takes, will have a significant impact on Ireland, and requires planning by Government, business and citizens,” RSA CEO Moya Murdoch has said.

Murdoch added that it is “vital” to exchange license “before the UK leaves the EU because under current EU arrangements a UK licence holder resident here in Ireland has an entitlement to exchange the licence for an Irish driving licence.”

So far this year, over 30,000 UK licences have been exchanged for Irish driving licences.