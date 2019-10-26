This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should newly qualified young motorists be banned from driving at night?

It follows the proposed introduction of a similar ban in the UK.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 26 Oct 2019, 9:45 AM
27 minutes ago 5,022 Views 28 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/hfzimages

THE ROAD SAFETY Authority has said that it is examining a proposed UK licence system that would put a curfew on newly qualified young drivers.

The UK is moving towards a “graduated license system”, which would introduce restrictions on newly qualified drivers, although the idea is in its early stages there.

And Road Safety Authority CEO Moyagh Murdock told TheJournal.ie that the authority will monitor the restrictions – which could also include a ban on young drivers carrying children for six months after passing their test.

Murdock did say that the authority was not advocating the ideas, but was “interested” in developments on the other side of the Irish Sea and how they might help reduce the number of road deaths among young people here.

So we’re asking: Do you think newly qualified young drivers should be banned from driving at night?


Poll Results:

No (415)
Yes (104)
I don't know/No opinion (13)



About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

