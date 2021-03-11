Gardaí searching for body of dismembered teenage murder victim find 'skeletal remains'

GARDAÍ WHO CARRIED out searches for the body of a murdered teenage boy said they have discovered partial remains.

The boy, who we now cannot name due to a recent court ruling, was murdered in January 2020.

Over 30 gardaí yesterday combed through an area near the Rathmullen estate in Drogheda, Louth yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí have this evening confirmed they have discovered partial skeletal remains.

A spokeswoman said: “The Garda Technical Bureau, are at the scene as part of the ongoing operation. The search area remains sealed off and the searches are ongoing. An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”

Eight people have so far been arrested in relation to this murder. Two people have been charged in relation to the death.