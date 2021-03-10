Gardaí carry out extensive searches for remains of teenager murdered early last year

File photo: Gardai search teams continue a detailed examination of a house and the surrounding wasteland in the Rathmullen Park area in Drogheda.

GARDAÍ TODAY CARRIED out a large-scale search for the remains of a teenage boy killed and dismembered last year.

The boy, who we now cannot name due to a recent court ruling, was murdered in January 2020.

Over 30 gardaí combed through an area near the Rathmullen estate in Drogheda, Louth this afternoon.

Nothing has yet been found but searches are ongoing, gardaí said.

A spokesman said: “Gardaí are carrying out a search today, Wednesday 10th March, 2021 as part of the investigation into the Murder of a male juvenile in January 2020.

“Local Gardaí are being assisted by the Louth Divisional Search unit, Garda Dog Units, Garda Water Units and the Technical Bureau from Garda Headquarters. Searches are ongoing.”

Eight people have so far been arrested in relation to this murder. Two people have been charged in relation to the death.