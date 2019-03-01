This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 1 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Drogheda puts pressure on Varadkar to declare it Ireland's next city

Following a meeting with Drogehad Chamber, Varadkar said he would “take into account ” what was said.

By Adam Daly Friday 1 Mar 2019, 6:31 PM
10 minutes ago 733 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4519909
Image: Leo Varadkar/Twitter
Image: Leo Varadkar/Twitter

DROGHEDA HAS PUT further pressure on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to declare it Ireland’s newest city.

The Drogheda and District Chamber hosted the Taoiseach this afternoon to outline its vision and strategy for the town with the hope it will be delivered in the “near term”.

According to the 2016 Census, Drogheda is the largest town in Ireland with a population of 40,956, up 6.2% since April 2011.

It was also named as one of Europe’s’ emerging micro-cities in a report by the Financial Times.

Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd, who organised today’s meeting, said he was “delighted” with the outcome, saying there was now a “clear roadmap” for Drogheda’s future.

With Drogheda’s designation in the 2040 Plan we must now put in place the most feasible way to achieve ‘City Status’, and plan for our development as a future city with our very own city manager.

President of Drogheda Chamber, Shona McManus, said during the meeting it raised the report of the Boundary Review Commission given to the Minister of the Environment in February 2017.

The report outlined key actions for both Louth and Meath County Councils to have implemented since that time, to encourage and sustain future development in Drogheda, “which quite simply have not happened”.

Emerging city 

Speaking to reporters in Drogheda today, Varadkar said:

“The fact that part of Drogheda is in Meath and part of Drogheda is in Louth causes real practical difficulties with the orderly development of what is an emerging city”. 

There were some good suggestions about how Meath County Council and Louth County Council could work together a bit better.  There’s been a suggestion that perhaps an assistant city manager could be appointed with a team to actually make decisions and I think it’s going to be as much about people working together in a common-sense way, the solution I think probably lies there rather than moving boundaries because that can be controversial, particularly where there are very strong county loyalties and county identities.

The Drogheda City Status Group (DCSG) who have been campaigning for Drogheda’s city status for over ten years called on the Taoiseach directly to “end to the social and economic fragmentation of Drogheda and Laytown-Bettystown-Mornington”.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie Anna McKenna, the DCSG secretary, said that the Drogheda City Status group were “very disappointed” that they were not invited to the Taoiseach’s meeting with Drogheda Chamber. 

In a statement earlier today, the DCSG said the way in which Drogheda and its natural catchment is traditionally divided by the Louth-Meath boundary is “21st-century gerrymandering” as it hinders on the town’s economic development. 

“The 2016 Census recognised Drogheda as Ireland’s largest town, even without including the population of Laytown-Bettystown-Mornington,” McKenna said.

The results of that Census are already obsolete, as our growth has been relentless and since then, housing completions in the Greater Drogheda Area are almost on par with the combined figures for Dundalk and Waterford, adding several thousand people to our local population.

The group also want Vardkar to create a suitable Local Government structure to assist in expediting the “much-needed” Northern Environs Housing Plan. 

“We also need investment in local jobs, with 88% of those in employment from LBM forced to work outside their area, and 52% of those in Drogheda – compared to just 30% in Dundalk, which as a smaller town, is the one designated by the IDA as the North East’s Strategic Employment Centre.

“Furthermore, Drogheda and East Meath are served by two different IDA Regions and don’t seem to be a priority for either,” McKenna said. 

‘Bitterly disappointed’ 

In 2017, a planning report strongly advised that Drogheda be granted city status to help with its economic growth and development..

The report also highlighted how the former borough of Drogheda, together with the adjoining Louth and Meath rural areas, have increased in population by almost 80% between 1996-2016.

So when it came to the launch of the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 plan last year, Drogheda locals were “bitterly disappointed” when the town wasn’t granted city status. 

Project Ireland 2040 does, however, recognise Drogheda and Dundalk in the context of the Dublin to Belfast economic corridor “as important cross-border networks for regional development”.

The plan says:

It will be necessary to prepare coordinated strategies for Dundalk and Drogheda at both regional and town level to ensure that they have the capacity to grow sustainably and secure investment as key centres on the Drogheda-Dundalk-Newry cross border network.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man shot dead in front garden of west Dublin home
    107,163  73
    2
    		Victim of fatal Clondalkin stabbing named locally as mother-of-three Cathy Ward
    82,378  52
    3
    		Brazilian couple tricked out of €1,000 in new rental scam in north inner city Dublin
    60,244  23
    Fora
    1
    		Galway's BIA Innovator Campus for food startups will open its doors in 2020
    216  0
    2
    		Lidl paused plans for a controversial Kildare store - but it hasn't thrown in the towel yet
    203  0
    The42
    1
    		'I want it twice as much as I did when I first moved to England'
    29,829  10
    2
    		Disastrous start for Ireland in Glasgow as Greene takes a fall and Barr finishes last
    22,435  4
    3
    		Cheetahs centre apologises to Connacht's Fainga’a after disgusting act of foul play
    22,421  14
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ahead of her appearance on tonight's Late Late, here's everything you should know about Jessie Buckley
    11,988  0
    2
    		First Dates Ireland viewers couldn't have cared less about Chris forgetting Roseanna's name
    9,548  2
    3
    		Gaga is thrilled that her and Bradley Cooper's Oscar performance 'fooled' everyone... it's The Dredge
    3,892  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Judge allows extradition of John Downey in relation to 1972 murder of UDR soldiers
    Judge allows extradition of John Downey in relation to 1972 murder of UDR soldiers
    Man who set up gambling support group in Cork Prison steals €6.9k cash to go on gambling spree
    Murder accused Patrick Quirke told gardaí that ex-lover Mary Lowry was 'vicious' and 'verbally abusive'
    HIGH COURT
    Denis O'Brien loses defamation case against Sunday Business Post
    Denis O'Brien loses defamation case against Sunday Business Post
    Man who ran HSE copycat website claims it helped 'save five or six women and babies from abortion'
    Hot Press writer launches legal proceedings against Broadsheet.ie and Twitter
    DUBLIN
    Victim of fatal Clondalkin stabbing named locally as mother-of-three Cathy Ward
    Victim of fatal Clondalkin stabbing named locally as mother-of-three Cathy Ward
    2017 Player of the Year Healy set for first start of the year as Dublin make 8 changes
    Man shot dead in front garden of west Dublin home
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: When does spring start ... it's today, right?
    Poll: When does spring start ... it's today, right?
    Poll: How do you feel about religious symbols in hospitals?
    Poll: Do you think restaurants should have to display calorie counts on menus?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie