Juvenile remains in custody over shotgun seizure in Drogheda

A JUVENILE MALE remains in custody this evening in connection with the seizure of a shotgun in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Gardaí had earlier arrested a man in his 40s and the youth this morning, and detained them under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

The arrests were made by officers investigating the seizure of a shotgun at Beechwood Avenue in Drogheda on 8 July 2019.

The 49-year-old man has been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations remain ongoing, gardaí said.