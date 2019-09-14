This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 14 September, 2019
Drone attacks cause fires at Saudi Arabia oil facilities

The facilities are owned by Aramco.

By AFP Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 4:35 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Arnut topralai
Image: Shutterstock/Arnut topralai

DRONE ATTACKS SPARKED fires at two Saudi Arabia oil facilities today, the government said. 

The attack targeted facilities run by the state-owned company Aramco. 

Huge plumes of smoke rose into the sky after the pre-dawn attacks on Abqaiq and Khurais, two major Aramco facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia.

The attacks follow a spike in regional tensions with Iran.

The attacks highlight how the increasingly advanced weaponry of the Iran-linked Huthi rebels – from ballistic missiles to unmanned drones – poses a serious threat to Saudi Arabia, the world’s top crude oil exporter.

“At 4am the industrial security teams of Aramco started dealing with fires at two of its facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais as a result of… drones,” the interior ministry said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

“The two fires have been controlled.”

The statement added that an investigation had been launched after the attack in the kingdom’s eastern province, but did not specify whether operations at the two facilities had been affected.

Interior ministry spokesman Mansour al-Turki told AFP there were no casualties.

The full extent of the damage was not immediately clear as reporters were not allowed near the plants where Saudi authorities appeared to have beefed up security.

In recent months, the Huthi rebels have carried out a number of cross-border missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi air bases and other facilities in what they say is retaliation for a long-running Saudi-led bombing campaign on rebel-held areas in Yemen.

The rebels launched “a large-scale operation involving 10 drones that targeted refineries in Abqaiq and Khurais in eastern Saudi Arabia”, the group’s Al-Masirah television reported.

Last month, an attack claimed by Huthi rebels sparked a fire at Aramco’s Shaybah natural gas liquefaction facility – close to the Emirati border – but no casualties were reported by the company.

© AFP 2019 

