STUDENTS AT PRIMARY schools in the Dublin 15 area have been reportedly dealing and taking drugs for the first time, according to a multi-year survey on drug use in the area.

Principals have reported evidence of the sale and use of drugs by students to the latest report by the Blanchardstown Local Drug and Alcohol Task Force. It found drug taking and dealing is now also present in every secondary school in Dublin 15.

There is no indication that the use or sale of drugs are linked to the socio-economic status or background of a school’s population – meaning all students in the area are equally likely to take and/or deal drugs, regardless of background.

The normal age for drug dealers and runners was found to be 15 and 12 years old, respectively, it said. The drug abuse and dealing has impacted hundreds of families in the area, and has become a “community-wide issue”.

Advertisement

Drug abuse “crosses all socio-economic boundaries” in the west Dublin towns, according to the study. Maps of the area, provided by the researchers, have shown that the number of people seeking drug addiction treatment has grown in all parts of the region.

As of 2024, 77 people under 18 have received treatment for drug use – representing a 51% increase when compared with figures from 2012. Among adults, the number of people seeking treatment has grown by 152%, to 616 people, since 2016.

Researchers have recorded increases in all types of drugs, including the recently banned HHC vape oil, nitrous oxide or ‘fast gas’, MDMA, cocaine and cannabis. Most people who took drugs had used all different types, what is known as polydrug.

Ease of access, increased demand and a rise in the number of dealers, have been attributed to growing drug abuse in Dublin 15.

An “internal part” of drug abuse for everyone who uses substances in Dublin 15 is the consumption of alcohol, researchers found. Over its years of surveys, the taskforce has found that alcohol and some other drugs have been “normalised”.