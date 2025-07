THE SEMI-SYNTHETIC CANNABINOID product HHC has been banned in Ireland.

Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill announced today that Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) has been classed as a Schedule 1 controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.

This means that the import, export, production, possession, sale, and supply of products containing HHC is now illegal.

HHC produces similar effects to THC, which is a natural cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant. However, HHC is a chemically modified substance.

It has been available in Ireland in vapes and edibles but until today was not subject to legal restrictions as it had not yet classified as a controlled substance.

The College of Psychiatrists has previously called on the government to add HHC and any semi-synthetic cannabinoid to the list of prohibited substances for manufacture, distribution and sale.

In September of last year, Consultant Specialist Addiction Psychiatrist Professor Colin O’Gara said that although it is initially seen to be a “harmless” drug, it “can have devastating effects on a young person’s mental health; we have treated young men suffering from severe psychosis as a result of vaping HHC”.

Advertisement

Since HHC was first detected in Ireland in 2022, it has been linked with episodes of psychosis and hospitalisation.

A recent study by researchers in University Hospital Galway found that HHC was the second most common drug used by patients presenting with psychosis over a 21-month period.

HHC is one of 14 new substances that have been newly classified as controlled drugs, alongside synthetic opioids and semi-synthetic cannaboids. The drugs were identified by the EU and by the UN Commission for Narcotic Drugs as posing a serious risk to public health.

The substances being classified as illegal gives gardaí added powers of enforcement in combatting the trade in illegal drugs.

The addition of these substances to the Schedules of the Misuse of Drugs Acts gives added powers of enforcement to An Garda Siochana combatting the trade in illicit drugs.

Carroll MacNeill said the sale of HHC as vapes in “attractive packaging”, or in edible jelly form is a “marketing ploy” aimed at young people.

Junior Minister for the National Drug Strategy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor added that HHC is responsible for hospitalisations and psychotic episodes and that there are many people struggling with addition as a result of HHC and similar drugs.

She urged those seeking help for themselves or a loved one to contact the HSE Drugs and Alcohol Helpline.

The HSE operates a confidential freephone Drug and Alcohol Helpline: 1800 459 459 from Monday to Friday between 9:30 am and 5:30 pm or through email at helpline@hse.ie.