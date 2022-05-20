Herbal cannabis valued at €400,000 seized in drug smuggling probe

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
A CONSIGNMENT OF herbal cannabis smuggled into the country and valued at €400,000 has been seized by authorities.
The drugs, estimated to weigh 20kg, were snatched yesterday as part of a joint operation by gardaí and Revenue targeting an organised crime group in west Dublin.
A number of follow up searches took place following the seizure.
It was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Clondalkin Divisional Drugs Unit.
Investigations are ongoing, according to gardaí and Revenue.
A Revenue spokesperson advised that businesses and members of the public can pass on any information regarding drug smuggling in confidence on 1800 295 295.
