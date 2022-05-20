#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 20 May 2022
Herbal cannabis valued at €400,000 seized in drug smuggling probe

The seizure took place yesteday.

By Eoghan Dalton Friday 20 May 2022, 4:12 PM
Herbal cannabis seized yesterday gardaí and Revenue.
Image: Revenue
Image: Revenue

A CONSIGNMENT OF herbal cannabis smuggled into the country and valued at €400,000 has been seized by authorities.

The drugs, estimated to weigh 20kg, were snatched yesterday as part of a joint operation by gardaí and Revenue targeting an organised crime group in west Dublin.

A number of follow up searches took place following the seizure. 

It was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Clondalkin Divisional Drugs Unit.

Investigations are ongoing, according to gardaí and Revenue. 

A Revenue spokesperson advised that businesses and members of the public can pass on any information regarding drug smuggling in confidence on 1800 295 295.

