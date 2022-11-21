Two arrested and over €1.1 million worth of drugs seized in South Dublin searches

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested and over €1.1 million worth of cocaine, heroin and cannabis has been seized following multiple searches in South Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí stopped and searched two vehicles at approximately 3pm yesterday, with follow up searches being carried out on a third vehicle and two houses in South and West Dublin on the same day.

During the course of the searches, Gardaí seized heroin, cocaine, herbal cannabis and cannabis resin, alongside €28,000 in cash.

Gardaí have estimated the value of the drugs to be in excess of €1.1 million, pending analysis.

A man, aged in his 20s, and a woman, aged in her 30s, were arrested under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84.

They are currently being held at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Following the seizure and arrests, Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary of Organised & Serious Crime, said:

“This investigation highlights the drug trafficking activities of organised crime groups who are determined to supply all types of controlled drugs for financial gain.

“Investigators tasked with disrupting and dismantling such groups at national level shall continue to prioritise those organised crime groups, assessed to be causing the greatest harm in our communities nationwide.

“This operation has removed in excess €1 million of controlled drugs from our streets and significantly disrupted a drug trafficking organised crime group.”

Gardaí have said that investigations remain ongoing.