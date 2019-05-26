Man arrested after €221,000 worth of drugs seized from property in Dublin

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested after €221,000 worth of drugs was seized from a property in north Dublin.

The seizure was made after a residential property in Dunsink Green in Finglas was searched by local gardaí at around 9.30pm last night.

During the search, cannabis herb, cannabis resin and cocaine was discovered, along with a small amount of heroin, ecstasy, cigarettes and drug paraphernalia.

Gardaí arrested the man at the house, before taking him to Finglas garda station, where he is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.