This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 26 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man arrested after €221,000 worth of drugs seized from property in Dublin

The seizure was made at around 9.30pm on Saturday.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 26 May 2019, 1:27 PM
1 hour ago 4,008 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4653808
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested after €221,000 worth of drugs was seized from a property in north Dublin.

The seizure was made after a residential property in Dunsink Green in Finglas was searched by local gardaí at around 9.30pm last night.

During the search, cannabis herb, cannabis resin and cocaine was discovered, along with a small amount of heroin, ecstasy, cigarettes and drug paraphernalia.

Gardaí arrested the man at the house, before taking him to Finglas garda station, where he is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie