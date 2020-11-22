Gardaí seize drugs and ammunition in searches in Sligo and Cork

GARDAÍ HAVE SEZIED cocaine, cannabis, ecstasy and ammunition in a number of searches over the past 24 hours.

In Sligo, a man aged in his late teens has been arrested after a search of waste ground in Cranmore led to the discovery of drugs valued at almost €200,000.

During the course of the search, gardaí say they discovered cocaine with a value of €177,800, cannabis worth €13,240 and ecstasy with a value of €5,070.

A quantity of ammunition was also found. The man is currently being detained at Sligo Garda Station.

In Cork, gardaí seized approximately €35,000 worth of cocaine following the search of a property in the Ballincollig area.

A man was arrested at the scene and his since been charged. He is due in court at 5 pm this evening.