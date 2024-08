SIX PRISONERS HAVE been taken to hospital in a serious condition after they apparently overdosed on an opioid in Portlaoise prison, The Journal has learned.

A source has said it is a “fluid situation” and that there may be more identified in the coming hours.

In a statement the Irish Prison Service said it is liaising with the HSE and they have secured extra naloxone kits which is a drug which reverses the effects of opioids such as heroin and synthetic drugs.

Advertisement

“Extra vigilance is being taken across the prison estate and the Irish Prison Service has commenced an information campaign for prisoners around the dangers of consuming contraband.

“The Irish Prison Service is committed to preventing the access of contraband including drugs into prisons and continues to be a high priority for the Irish Prison Service. The Irish Prison Service has committed to continuing to invest in new technologies and measures to support our efforts to keep contraband out of prisons,” a spokesperson said

It is understood that searches have been increased across cells and a specialist dog unit has been also engaged in searches to find drugs.

“The Irish Prison Service continues to engage with An Garda Síochána with regard to preventing contraband entering our prison and this happens at both local and national level,” the spokesman added.

The Irish Prison Service has appealed to anyone with information about the incident to make contact.