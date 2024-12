THE DUBLIN SOCIETY for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) has urged the public to consider the responsibilities of pet ownership before making the decision to adopt a dog or cat this Christmas, as the rescue organisation recorded a sharp increase in cruelty cases and abandoned pets in recent times.

The DSPCA said in December that it had reported a 20% increase in cruelty cases, as well as an increase of 54% in the number of animals surrendered to its 32-acre Rathfarnham shelter.

The leading animal charity recently launched its Christmas fundraising appeal, aiming to ease financial pressures for next year as staff prepare for increasing pet abandonment rates in 2025.

The charity rescued close to 3,000 animals in 2024, according to Suzanne McGovern, Director of Communications at the DSPCA. These included dogs, cats, birds, hamsters and a range of farm animals.

McGovern stressed the importance of thoughtful consideration and planning when bringing a new animal into the home.

“Adopting a pet is a significant commitment, and it is important to ensure that all family members are in agreement with the decision,” McGovern said.

“Often, one family member may be more enthusiastic about adoption, but it is essential that everyone is on board. Prospective adopters should consider their lifestyle, whether they lead an active life, travel frequently, and whether they have the financial means to support a pet.”

McGovern advised against rushing into adoption, particularly during the holiday season.

“There are many animals in rescues across Ireland that are in need of loving homes. These animals may have been let down by previous owners and are simply seeking a second chance,” she said.

“Adopters should visit rescue centres and focus on the temperament of the animal, rather than just the breed. It is crucial to choose a pet that is well-suited to the family environment.”

Dog Breeders

The DSPCA also urged caution for those considering purchasing a pet from a breeder.

According to ISPCA estimates, 30,000 puppies a year are being produced in Irish puppy factories. This figure does not take account of the number of puppies who are born to backyard breeders, illegal puppy farmers or registered sellers, which, according to the DSPCA, is around 70,000 per year.

“Ireland is known for being one of the largest puppy farming regions in Europe, with animals often kept in inhumane conditions,” McGovern said.

“While some breeders may present puppies in staged, family-friendly environments, these situations are often deceptive. We strongly encourage prospective pet owners to choose adoption over purchasing from breeders.”

Dog training

McGovern further emphasized the importance of patience and consistency when settling in a newly adopted pet.

“Bringing a dog into a new home is a significant change for the animal. It can take several weeks for them to adjust to new people, new smells, and a new environment,” she said.

McGovern explained that establishing a routine early on is critical – regular feeding times, daily walks, and consistent bedtime routines help the animal settle in and feel secure.

She acknowledged that many new pet owners may experience initial challenges in the first few weeks.

“It is common for people to feel anxious if their new dog does not immediately adapt to the home environment. However, it is important to remain patient and committed to the routine,” McGovern said.

“Over time, the dog will settle and form a strong bond with its new family. All they seek is love, loyalty, and companionship.”

McGovern added that there can be challenging behaviours as puppies reach their “teenage phase” after several months.

“As puppies mature, they can exhibit new, sometimes challenging behaviours. It is crucial to continue training throughout this stage, which typically occurs between six months and one year of age,” she explained.

“Many pet owners may find this phase difficult and may confuse these behaviours with undesirable traits. However, proper training and socialization are essential to navigating this phase successfully.”

DSPCA and a number of rescue centres nationwide offer a varied selection of dog training courses for new pet owners to avail of in the new year.