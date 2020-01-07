This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 7 January, 2020
Man arrested after failed abduction of woman in her 60s in Dublin

The incident happened yesterday morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 2:15 PM
13 minutes ago 2,874 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4956344
The Martin Grove area of Blackhorse Avenue.
Image: Google Street View
The Martin Grove area of Blackhorse Avenue.
The Martin Grove area of Blackhorse Avenue.
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man after an attempted abduction incident in Dublin yesterday morning.

A woman in her 60s was approached by a man who attempted to force her into the boot of a car parked in the Martin Grove in Dublin 7 area at around 7.30am.

At approximately 7.30am, the woman in her 60s was approached by a man who attempted to force her into the boot of a car parked in the Martin Grove area. 

The woman managed to flee the scene and the car drove away towards the city centre.

Gardaí launched a manhunt for the suspect and today said they had made an arrest in the matter. 

A spokeswoman said: “Gardaí arrested a 30 year old male in relation to the assault and attempted abduction of a female in the Martin’s Grove/Blackhorse Avenue area of Dublin 7 on Monday 6th January 2020.

“He is currently being detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act (1984) on suspicion of offence of false imprisonment contrary to Section 15 of Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act (1997).”

Gardaí said that they have also seized a vehicle of interest and that it is subject to a forensic examination.

Gardaí are keen to speak with anyone who was in the vicinity of Blackhorse Avenue between 6am and 8am today who may have information about this incident or drivers with dashcam footage. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

