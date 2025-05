EXPANDED ACCOMMODATION FOR asylum seekers in Dublin’s Liberties has been ruled out by the government department in charge of the refugee housing system.

It would have been in addition to a facility opened three years ago by Coolebridge Limited on a lane called Basin View, with the company seeking to convert a property in Dublin 8 to accommodation for the International Protection Accommodation Service (Ipas).

Recent days have seen the site as the focus of a picket by an anti-immigration group called Dublin 8 Says No outside the building. The group had blazoned stickers and slogans calling for deportations across hoarding at the site this week.

These demonstrations have led to tensions in the area, with some parents in schools upset at protesters for gathering at the entrance to schools. A strong garda presence was the lane in the last two days.

In a statement issued to local elected representatives today, the Department of Justice’s Community Engagement Team confirmed that it was “no longer considering the offer of a potential IPAS accommodation centre” at the site.

It’s understood the department is also prioritising larger developments as it seeks to meet the need to shelter people seeking international protection here.

The site on Basin Lane is relatively small, containing 10 rooms to house 20 men. The new proposal would have seen a “dedicated women and children’s family centre by way of an additional six bedrooms”, according to Coolebridge.

Coolebridge had weighed in on the development only yesterday, outlining that its current facility had “operated without incident” since opening in 2022 and was previously praised by the health regulator.

The Department of Justice told community representatives this evening that all offers of international protection accommodation are reviewed under a standardised appraisal procedure.

“Factors considered in the appraisal of international protection accommodation include the site and its potential, the value for money it offers, planning matters and any works required to meet the required standards,” the department added.

“Consideration is also given to the location and locality, access to services, resident welfare, health and wellbeing, and the current level of need in the sector.”