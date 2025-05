THE COMPANY BEHIND a development in Dublin 8 that has been the subject of opposition by an anti-immigration group has defended the work it’s undertaking in the area.

Coolebridge Limited, owned by developer Eamonn Heavey, is seeking to convert a property in The Liberties to residential accommodation for the International Protection Accommodation Service (Ipas) to house asylum seekers.

It would be the second Ipas centre it operates on a lane called Basin View, alongside another facility opened three years ago.

In recent days, a picket by a group called Dublin 8 Says No outside the building in Basin View, adjacent to three schools, has brought the development into view.

However, the demonstrations have led to tensions in the area, with some parents in schools upset at protesters for gathering at the entrance to schools.

There has been a strong garda presence on the lane in the last two days and several teachers provided an escort to pupils leaving one school yesterday afternoon.

Now, the company behind the development has issued a statement to local representatives in which it sets out the services it provides.

The proposal to expand its current centre — called Basin View Centre — would “create a dedicated women and children’s family centre by way of an additional 6 bedrooms”, on top of the current 20 rooms provided for men, according to Coolebridge.

That proposal by Coolebridge for conversion to use for Ipas, is currently being considered by the government department that recently took charge of Ireland’s asylum system, the Department of Justice.

“Following your recent presences at Basin View, we are reaching out as we appreciate your concerns,” the company said in a statement seen by The Journal which was sent to community representatives, “and would like to bring you up to speed with the new development as well as sharing more about our values, services, and community-focused approach.”

It also defended its current Ipas property on the street, saying that it had “operated without incident” since opening in 2022. It further noted that it was “one of only a few centres in Ireland” governed by regulator HIQA, with much of the sector not falling under the watchdog’s oversight.

A report published by Hiqa following an inspection of Bay View Centre last year found that residents were “generally well supported” and staff “strove to uphold their rights”. The residents were also “felt happy and safe living” at the centre.

While some areas “required improvement” to meet the national standards – such as risk management and staff supervision – Coolbridge’s “commitment to addressing these issues was evident”, according to Hiqa.

In the statement provided by Coolebridge to community representatives, it outlined that the company was founded in 2019 to provide “medium- to long-term residential support for vulnerable adults, families, and individuals experiencing marginalisation and homelessness”.

It said its services at the centres “fall into three key areas”, namely family support, long-term residential care and emergency accommodation for Dublin homeless services.

These include housing regulated by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa), Dublin homeless services, and Ipas accommodation for people in the asylum process. “Our goal is to provide safe, supported housing for those facing difficult circumstances,” the company continued.

“All of our centres are staffed 24/7 by qualified professionals. Our team members are qualified in fields such as social science, family Support, and youth and community studies, ensuring residents receive care in a respectful, professional environment.”

The company added: “We understand that new services in a neighbourhood may raise questions and concerns and our approach has always been rooted in respect, inclusion, and open communication.

“We are committed to being a respectful, low-impact neighbour while making a meaningful contribution to the community. We welcome open dialogue and are happy to address any questions or concerns you may have.”

Speaking to The Journal yesterday, local Labour councillor Darragh Moriarty said that the current Ipas centre on the street had “blended into our community” for almost three years with little notice, to the extent that “people didn’t even know it was there”.