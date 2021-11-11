#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 11 November 2021
Recommendation to stop flights on new Dublin Airport runway from midnight to 6am



By Tom Douglas Thursday 11 Nov 2021, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago 6,168 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5598124
Image: Sam Boal/rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/rollingnews.ie

REGULATORS HAVE RECOMMENDED halting flights on Dublin Airport’s new north runway from midnight to 6am in an effort to keep noise levels down.

The runway is  due to open next year.

The Aircraft Noise Competent Authority is the independent body established by the Government to regulate aircraft noise at the airport.

It’s currently examining an application from DAA to change the rules around how night time flying operates.

ANCA has also launched a public consultation, so locals can voice opinions or ask questions about how noise levels could be managed into the future.

Among the draft recommendations so far are:

  • Introducing a Noise Abatement Objective at the airport.
  • Give DAA a so-called “noise quota” or “noise budget” for night time flying.
  • The above would also see very large planes banned from flying at night.
  • As mentioned above, restrict night time flights on the new runway
  • Provide an insulation grant scheme of up to €20,000 for residents most affected by the noise.

dublin-airport Passengers queue at a check in desk in Dublin Airport. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Noise abatement

The Noise Abatement Objective would be the first project of it’s kind in Ireland.

In short, it would compare future noise levels to totals recorded in 2019, using that year as a base line.

A long term plan would be drawn up, if this recommendation is followed through, to reduce noise by 30% by 2030.

It would then continue to 40% within the following five years and then 50% by 2040.

ANCA says it’s committed to finding a balance between easing the impact of noise on communities nearby, with the role the airport plays in terms of employment and the economy.

Director, Eithne Felten, said, “Our recommendations will bring Ireland into line with international best practice and help us to meet our objective to manage noise at Dublin Airport.”

“Our recommendations focus on limiting and reducing the impacts of night-time aircraft noise in Dublin and will guide future decisions regarding aircraft noise management at Dublin Airport.”

She has encouraged members of the public to take part in the consultation process, as the decisions ANCA needs to make will affect locals as well as everyone who uses the airport.

