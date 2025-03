THE TAOISEACH HAS said that it is ‘imperative’ Dublin Airport’s passenger cap is lifted on Newstalk Breakfast this morning.

The airport operator, DAA, previously applied to Fingal County Council to raise the cap from 32 million to 40 million passengers in December 2023.



The cap on passenger numbers was a condition of planning permission for Terminal 2 in 2007.

Advertisement

While the limit reflected air travel demand at the time, over 33 million passengers passed through Dublin Airport in 2024.

The Taoiseach has said that it is ‘imperative’ Dublin Airport’s passenger cap is lifted. Airlines have also expressed concern that the passenger limits could raise seat prices.

So today we’re asking: Should Dublin Airport’s passenger cap be lifted?