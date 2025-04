DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has published a plan to develop a new town in north Dublin between Glasnevin, Cabra and Finglas.

The town of Báile Bogáin (Ballyboggan) would be located along the Royal Canal west of Glasnevin Cemetery and east of Ratoath Road.

The area, which is served by rail and Luas at Broombridge, is currently occupied by the Dublin Industrial Estate.

Proposed land use in Báile Bogáin Dublin City Council Dublin City Council

Around 75% of the land would be zoned for residential use and 25% for enterprise and community uses. Most of the proposed buildings in the area would be three to four storeys, as well as a few shorter buildings and some others between five and eight storeys tall.

Public spaces in the town would include a linear park along the Royal Canal with walking and cycling corridors and two community parks with play areas. An area has been identified by Slaney Road to locate a primary school or schools.

The plan says that Báile Bogáin should be a low-carbon, climate-resilient neighbourhood that is resilient to the impacts of climate change.

It says Dublin City Council will promote and support climate adaptation measures, such as green roofs and walls to reduce internal overheating, efficient use of natural resources, and minimising pollution by reducing surface water runoff.

Such measures also include reducing flood risk damage to property from extreme weather events, reducing risks from temperature extremes and extreme weather events to critical infrastructure such as roads, communication networks, the water/drainage network, and energy supply, and developing and protecting biodiversity, urban ecosystems and green infrastructure.

“The Baile Bogáin Masterplan represents an urban-design led and evidence-based approach to the regeneration and balanced densification of this strategic land bank, capitalising on the significant state investment in public transport in accordance with national and regional policy relating to compact and sustainable growth,” the plan states.

A public consultation on the plan opened today and is inviting submissions until 12 May.