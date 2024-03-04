Live interpreting services ensure Dublin City Council can hold first ever meeting entirely in Irish

LAST UPDATE | 28 minutes ago
DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL will tonight hold its monthly council meeting completely in Irish for the first time ever, with questions and the agenda having been translated beforehand.
The Council has partnered with Conradh na Gaeilge to ensure that both those with and without a cúpla focal can take part.
The idea was put forward by the Lord Mayor of Dublin and Fianna Fáil councillor Daithí de Róiste, who said he’s delighted to see the initiative take shape.
“It’s the first time ever in the history of the state I believe that a council meeting will be done 100% as Gaeilge,” de Róiste told The Journal.
“It’s important for Dublin City Council to undertake this initiative and demonstrate that we can do more of our business in Irish.”
Friday marked the beginning of Seachtain na Gaeilge and de Róiste said this is a great way to kick start the event.
He added: “We’ve partnered with Conradh na Gaeilge, who have been a massive help to both myself and to the wider Council team.
“We’ve put together the entire meeting’s business as Gaeilge, so for those both with only a cúpla focal all the way up to those who are fluent, there will be services available.”
For anyone present in the chamber, there will be live interpreting services available.
De Róiste said work has also been undertaken on various parts of the agenda that might need to be translated for councillors, as well as translating councillor’s questions.
“A lot of effort has gone on in the background to make this a success,” said de Róiste.
“For those with a cúpla focal, we were able to work with them through the agenda, making the translation service available to them, and translating their questions as well beforehand so that they feel comfortable speaking.
“This has been a collaborative approach between all 63 elected officials and the executive in order to be able to do this for Seachtain na Gaeilge.”
De Róiste added that the meeting has to be “inclusive, not exclusive”.
“It’s just as important for somebody with a couple of words of Irish right up to somebody who’s fluent.
“When I brought this initiative forward, councillors wholeheartedly endorsed it, and I wanted inclusivity to make sure everybody feels welcome in tonight’s meeting, and I do believe we’ve achieved that.
“And for Dublin City Council as the largest local authority in the state to be able to take this on, so long it’s a success, it’ll demonstrate to other local authorities that they too can do it.
“Maybe next year, most local authorities in the state will be able to do this as part of Seachtain na Gaeilge.”
have your say