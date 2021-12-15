#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 15 December 2021
€91.5 million funding allocated for improvements to Dublin-Cork rail line

The improvements will cut journey times on the line by 8-10 minutes.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 15 Dec 2021, 1:26 PM
22 minutes ago
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

THE GOVERNMENT HAS allocated €91.5 million to spend on improvements to the Dublin to Cork railway line.

The improvements aim to reduce journey times on the route by 8-10 minutes. The works are also intended to “futureproof” the line to accommodate 200 km/h speeds in years to come.

The funding for the Dublin to Cork line makes up the vast majority of a €94.5 million package announced today.

The other aims of the financing are to enhance the climate resilience of the rail network and minor upgrades to the Limerick Junction to Waterford line.

Transport minister Eamon Ryan said the improvements to the Dublin to Cork line will enhance passenger service and encourage more people to switch from car to rail.

“We made a clear commitment to public transport in the Programme for Government and the National Development Plan.

“Yesterday we made a big commitment to the DART+ Fleet, and today we are demonstrating our commitment to mainline rail services, both of which will help us achieve our climate goals,” the Green Party leader said. 

The additional monies will be added to the existing Infrastructure Manager Multi Annual Contract (IMMAC) which provides the funding and governance oversight framework for the rail network and its infrastructure.

Iarnród Éireann Chief Executive Jim Meade said the funding for the IMMAC will equip the rail operator to improve journey times, and climate resilience and sustainability.

He added that it will create 150 additional jobs during 2022.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

