Firefighters come under attack whilst extinguishing bonfire in Dublin

No firefighters injured when rocks were thrown at this fire engine in the South city. We're reminding everybody that we want everyone to have fun this #Halloween but our crews do have to extinguish fires if they're proving dangerous 🚒🚑 pic.twitter.com/bPzyrFC9zT — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 26, 2019 Source: Dublin Fire Brigade /Twitter

A DUBLIN FIRE Brigade crew have come under attack while extinguishing a blaze in the city.

The incident happened last night, when firefighters attended a scene of a bonfire in the south of the city.

The service tweeted that rocks were thrown at an engine that went to extinguish the fire, before explaining to the public that firefighters had a duty to put out dangerous fires.

No crew members were injured during the attack.

It follows a number of recent incidents which have seen fire crews attacked for extinguishing bonfires around the city.

The service expects a busy few days ahead as it deals with Halloween call-outs, and has reminded the public about the dangers of firework, adding that using or supplying them is a criminal offence.