A LEADING ADDICTION and homelessness charity is urging the Department of Education to supply further funding for a programme that has seen hundreds of people in addiction recovery gain third level education, including rehabilitation centre residents.

Aubrey McCarthy, the CEO of Tiglin Dublin, a charity that runs a number of addiction rehabilitation centres, and outreach services for homelessness and addiction, has warned that if funding is not guaranteed, it will prevent another 110-130 people in recovery from commencing courses in September.

Previously the Government provided €833k allocated to South East Technological University (SETU) to deliver third level courses to people in addiction recovery, including those who are full time residents in Tiglin’s rehabilitation centres.

The Department of Further and Higher Education today told The Journal that that funding is to last until December, and that no agreement has been reached to further fund the initiative.

Jay Bobinac, who works with the charity, said that if the funding is not renewed or replaced, it will create a “significant gap” in the services offered to people in their care, which are essential for preparing them for the next step in their lives.

The charity’s annual report, released today, shows that 111 residents with Tiglin successfully completed SETU-accredited courses, including certificates in foundations of adult learning, communication, and health and wellbeing in social care practice.

The service also helped people to build their CV’s and prepare for future employment.

Paul Killen, 60, was one of the residents who completed a course. Having struggled with undiagnosed dyslexia in the past, he had always found education to be a source of “fear and frustration”.

“I’ve learned that if you give me time and break things down for me, I can understand. The more courses I took, the more confident I became,” he said.

Initially, Paul was “terrified” of computers.

“Now I can send emails, use Outlook, and write a CV. These things seemed impossible before, but through education, I’ve proven to myself that I can achieve more than I thought,” he said.

He now holds qualifications in Addiction Studies, Aftercare, and a Level 6 in Key Working and Case Management.

Paul struggled with drug addiction throughout his life, but with the support of Tiglin, he says he has been able to tackle the emotional issues at the root of his issues.

“I finally understood my problem – it wasn’t the drugs, it was rejection. I felt rejected from the day I was born. Here, I found a voice,” he said.

Education has been a key part of Paul’s recovery, and building his confidence. Now he feels he has rebuilt his life, and he is in employment, and has a relationship with his adult children for the first time.

“Right now, in the community, I’m not ‘Paul the addict’ anymore. I’m just Paul,” he said.

McCarthy, the charity’s CEO is hoping that future funding will be committed to, so another group of more than 100 people can undertake courses in the next academic year.

“We are calling on the Minister for Further and Higher Education to recognise the profound impact this initiative has had and to explore options for renewing or replacing this essential funding,” he said.

In 2024 Tiglin expanded its overall services. It supported 220 residents in supported housing, and 134 people in rehabilitation centres.

It also provided over 100,000 hot meals through its frontline Lighthouse cafe in Dublin city centre, which it also uses as a means of outreach to connect people to other services.

Tiglin played a crucial role in responding to the International Protection Applicant homelessness crisis in the past year, which saw many people who came to Ireland to seek safety living in tents along the Grand Canal.

In 2024, the main presenting substance issue amongst the charity’s service users was alcohol (31.5%), followed by cocaine powder (24.9%) and crack cocaine (16.9%).

Other substances accounted for 10.8% of presentations while Benzodiazepines were at 8.2%, and Heroin use was at 7.7%.