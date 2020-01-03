Five arrests after 'serious public order incident' at Dublin hotel

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID that five people were arrested following a “serious public order incident” at a Dublin hotel in the early hours of Thursday morning.

They were called to attend the scene of the hotel at 12.30am.

A large number of people had been attending a music event when a number of altercations broke out among those present.

Staff then took steps to close the venue and, when gardaí arrived, crowds of people had spilled out into the car park as well as still being inside the premises.

A number of people were exiting the venue via the Naas Road which also presented a traffic hazard.

Gardaí said additional resources were requested and officers remained at the scene until all attendees had left.

A garda statement said: “At approximately 4.40am calm was restored and gardaí stood down.”

Footage of the incident was shared widely on social media.

Five people were arrested for public order offences at the scene, including one juvenile.

One man has been charged in relation to the incident. A female juvenile is subject to a youth referral while the remaining three people are subject to an investigation.

Gardaí added that there were no injuries reported and no incidents of criminal damage, but the incident is subject to an ongoing investigation.

Comments are closed as an individual has been charged.

With reporting from Michelle Hennessy