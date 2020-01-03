This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 3 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Five arrests after 'serious public order incident' at Dublin hotel

Gardaí attended the scene just after midnight on Wednesday night for a number of hours.

By Sean Murray Friday 3 Jan 2020, 7:19 AM
1 hour ago 15,734 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4952352
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/abd
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/abd

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID that five people were arrested following a “serious public order incident” at a Dublin hotel in the early hours of Thursday morning.

They were called to attend the scene of the hotel at 12.30am.

A large number of people had been attending a music event when a number of altercations broke out among those present.

Staff then took steps to close the venue and, when gardaí arrived, crowds of people had spilled out into the car park as well as still being inside the premises.

A number of people were exiting the venue via the Naas Road which also presented a traffic hazard. 

Gardaí said additional resources were requested and officers remained at the scene until all attendees had left.

A garda statement said: “At approximately 4.40am calm was restored and gardaí stood down.”

Footage of the incident was shared widely on social media. 

Five people were arrested for public order offences at the scene, including one juvenile. 

One man has been charged in relation to the incident. A female juvenile is subject to a youth referral while the remaining three people are subject to an investigation.

Gardaí added that there were no injuries reported and no incidents of criminal damage, but the incident is subject to an ongoing investigation. 

Comments are closed as an individual has been charged.

With reporting from Michelle Hennessy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie