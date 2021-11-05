#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin man extradited to the UK to be sentenced for drug trafficking offences

Gary Vickery will appear before Ipswich Crown Court today.

By Tom Douglas Friday 5 Nov 2021, 1:47 PM
Image: nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk
Image: nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk

A DUBLIN MAN has been extradited to the UK to be sentenced for drug trafficking offences, after he was arrested in Spain last month.

Gary Vickery (38) previously pleaded guilty to playing a role in a €27m British drug operation.

However he failed to turn up at a court hearing in July of this year where he was due to be remanded in custody, according to a statement from Britain’s National Crime Agency.

He was detained in Lanzarote last month by the Guardia Civil, in partnership with the NCA.

Staff from the NCA escorted Vickery on a flight from Lanzarote, where he was arrested by Spanish Police, to England yesterday.

 Gary Vickery will appear before Ipswich Crown Court today.

Vickery’s co-accused, senior Kinahan associate Thomas Kavanagh, 53, from Tamworth and Daniel Canning, 42, originally from Dublin are both in custody awaiting sentencing.

Both pleaded guilty to conspiring to import class A and B drugs and money laundering.

Canning also pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition.

They are due to appear in court again for a case hearing on Friday December 3.

Tom Douglas
