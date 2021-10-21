#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 21 October 2021
Dublin man wanted over €27 million drug trafficking operation arrested in Lanzarote

Gary Vickery is an associate of Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh who is linked to the Kinahan Organised Crime Group.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 21 Oct 2021, 4:21 PM
Image: National Crime Agency
Image: National Crime Agency

A DUBLIN MAN who pleaded guilty to his part in a British €27m drug trafficking operation has been arrested in Lanzarote. 

The man, Gary Vickery, 38, from Dublin was arrested on the Spanish island by Guardia Civil in co-operation with the UK National Crime Agency (NCA).

An NCA statement said Vickery previously admitted to having a leading role in conspiring to import class A and B drugs and money laundering.

“In July 2021, he failed to attend court where he was due to be remanded in custody, and at the end of July a warrant was issued for his arrest. He subsequently failed to surrender to the court again at a further hearing in September 2021.

“He was arrested on 20 October at a bar in the town of Yaiza, south of Lanzarote, by officers from the Guardia Civil as part of a joint operation with the NCA.

“Officers evidenced Vickery’s involvement in large scale drug shipments worth over £23 million at UK street value, as well as movements of cash, with two other men – Thomas Kavanagh, 53, from Tamworth and Daniel Canning, 42, originally from Dublin,” the statement said. 

Thomas “Bomber” Kavanagh is an associate of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group and is currently in prison in the UK.

irish-businessman-thomas-kavanagh-arriving-at-stoke-on-trent-crown-court-where-he-is-set-to-be-sentenced-for-being-in-possession-of-a-10000-volt-stun-gun-disguised-as-a-torch-in-his-house-among-an Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh outside a UK court. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

“Kavanagh and Canning are both in custody awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiring to import class A and B drugs and money laundering. Canning also pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition,” the NCA added. 

Vickery is due to appear before a Spanish court and extradition proceedings for his return to the UK are now in progress. 

NCA Deputy Director Matt Horne said: “Vickery was given ample opportunity to return to the UK following his guilty plea, but has failed to come back on every occasion.

“We will ensure those who cause harm to the UK though organised crime are held accountable, and this case highlights our tenacity.

“I’d like to thank the NCA officers here in the UK, and our international liaison team in Spain, who have worked closely with colleagues in the Guardia Civil to locate Vickery.”

Sources have said that Vickery has been living on Lanzarote in the village of Macher in recent years. 

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

