Dublin's Winter Lights to be partly powered by batteries to reduce strain on energy grid

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
DUBLIN’S CHRISTMAS LIGHTS will be partly powered by batteries this year to reduce strain on the electricity grid.
For the third year, Dublin City Council’s ‘Winter Lights’ installations and projections will have generators that use hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) as their fuel source.
HVO is an alternative to diesel fuel.
Sixteen locations around the city have been lit up with colourful projections and lighting displays, including, for the first time, the Spire.
Also featuring for for the first time this year is a lit-up viking boat on the Liffey and a new installation in the Liberties’ Bridgefoot Street Park.
The Winter Lights programme includes a trail that takes walkers to all 16 installations. The trail can be found on the Winter Lights website.
The lights will remain switched on until 1 January.
Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy said: “Christmas really is a magical time for everyone and what better way to get you into the festive spirit than to visit this year’s Dublin Winter Lights. Whether you’re 5 or 85 I guarantee you’ll enjoy it.”
Simon Clarke, from Dublin City Council’s Events section, added: “The introduction of battery packs as a power source for some installations, in addition to the use of HVO generators, and the commissioning of our enhanced lighting systems on Samuel Beckett Bridge and the light sails on Smithfield Square, confirms Dublin City Councils commitment to facilitating and delivering more energy efficient and environmentally sustainable events in the city centre.”
The council has said that the power used to light up the Spire is comparable to that used in a domestic iron (1800w), and the illumination of the Millennium Bridge uses about the same amount of energy as a toaster (900w).
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (5)