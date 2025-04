DUBLIN ZOO HAS announced the death of its “much-loved” 44-year-old orangutan Leonie.

Leonie arrived with her mate Sibu to the zoo in 1984 from Rotterdam Zoo. Described as the “quiet matriarch”, Leonie took on the role of a surrogate mother for Mujur, a young female orangutan.

Leonie’s mate Sibu died last year. Dublin Zoo team leader Ciarán McMahon, who first met Leonie in 1995 as a young zookeeper, said that Sibu’s death had hit the team hard, but Leonie harder.

He said: “They had been inseparable companions for over 40 years. She was always at her most content by his side, and his sudden passing undoubtedly affected her.”

McMahon said that in recent months, Leonie’s health had declined due to age-related issues. Despite care and even consultation with human cardiac specialists to discuss options for her health problems, which were affecting her heart and breathing, the zoo made the decision to “let her go peacefully”.

“Her passing leaves a space that’s hard to describe – for all of us, for our visitors, and especially for Mujur. We’re now focusing on carefully planned introductions to ensure Mujur has companionship in the months ahead,” he said.

Advertisement

McMahon described the orangutan as being “incredibly intelligent, gentle, and wise”. He said that her comprehension was “astonishing”, and she would often mimic the behaviours she observed from her keepers.

He detailed her grooming of her “famous fringe” and described her as being a flirt with a soft spot for male zookeepers.

“Leonie taught us more than we could ever teach her. She offered us an extraordinary insight into the intelligence and complexity of orangutans while always retaining her dignity and independence within the group,” McMahon said.

“From my first day working with her in 1995 to now, she has been a constant presence and a true highlight of my career.”

The Northwest Bornean orangutan is a critically endangered species, with approximately 104,700 animals estimated to be remaining in a 2016 study. This number is expected to decline to 47,000 individuals by 2025.

Major threats to the species include habitat loss due to palm oil farming, illegal hunting, habitat fragmentation, and fires.

McMahon concluded: “Leonie inspired millions to care about the survival of her species. We miss her already. And always will.”