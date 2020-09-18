Dubliners advised they can meet up with up to six people from another household in a public park

DUBLINERS HAVE BEEN advised that they can meet with up to six people from another household in a public park under the new Level Three measures announced by the Taoiseach this evening.

Dublin is to be moved to Level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions for the next three weeks.

The move was widely anticipated and comes following advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) yesterday.

Despite the government’s new plan stating that no social or family gatherings should take place in other settings outside the home, it has been clarified that Dublin residents can meet up with people in places such as Phoenix Park or Stephens’ Green, if they choose.

The home visits section of the plan for Level 3 states that you can have just one visiting household of up to six people visit your home.

Speaking at a government briefing following tonight’s announcement, Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said people from two households could meet in another setting, such as outside in a park.

“The guidance, essentially, is that you can have one one household over to your home and equally if you want to go and visit one other household in the park, that’s absolutely fine, it’s outside its relatively speaking and safe environment,” he said.

“You can do something in a park that you can do in your own home or garden. But the overarching message should not be lost which is, if at all possible, reduce your social contacts.

There had been some discussion at Cabinet this afternoon about why someone could visit another person’s home for a coffee, but could not meet them in the local park under the new restrictions.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he did not want any “ambiguity” on this issue.

He explained that outdoor organised events, such as cultural events, where somebody is in charge of the event and it’s controlled, up to 15 people, from any other number of households, can meet.

“When it’s in your own private home or your private garden, you can invite up to six people from another household into your home or garden, but the same would then apply if you’re in Stephen’s Green or Phoenix Park, Dun Laoghaire Pier or Merrion Square.

“So, the rules around households meeting, are the same in your home or garden as they would be, let’s say in a public park or on Sandymount Strand,” said Varadkar.