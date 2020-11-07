Man due in court over aggravated burglary in Dundalk last night

A MAN HAS been arrested and charged in connection with an aggravated burglary which took place in Dundalk last night.

Gardaí were first alerted to the incident, which took place in Muirhevnamor at 9pm, after reports of an assault at the property.

One man, aged 20, was injured during the burglary and has since been taken to hospital after sustaining injuries to his hand. His condition is described as not serious.

The man, who is in his mid-20′s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Dundalk Garda Station where he is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

