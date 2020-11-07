#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Saturday 7 November 2020
Advertisement

Man due in court over aggravated burglary in Dundalk last night

One man, aged 20, was injured during the burglary.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 7 Nov 2020, 9:38 AM
1 hour ago 4,355 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5258705

A MAN HAS been arrested and charged in connection with an aggravated burglary which took place in Dundalk last night.

Gardaí were first alerted to the incident, which took place in Muirhevnamor at 9pm, after reports of an assault at the property.

One man, aged 20,  was injured during the burglary and has since been taken to hospital after sustaining injuries to his hand. His condition is described as not serious. 

The man, who is in his mid-20′s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Dundalk Garda Station where he is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie