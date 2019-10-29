This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Huge drugs seizure in Louth as gardaí discover €3.2 million worth of cannabis

Two men were arrested in the operation.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 29 Oct 2019, 8:34 PM
12 minutes ago
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN LOUTH have seized cannabis worth an estimated street value of €3.2 million after an operation today.

Officers with the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau intercepted a commercial haulage vehicle in Ballymascanlon, Dundalk. 

Cannabis herb was found concealed within a legitimate load of fresh vegetables.

Two men (aged 47 and 42) from the UK and Northern Ireland were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking.

They are being detained at Dundalk Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Assistant commissioner John O’Driscoll from Special Crime Operations said: “This very significant seizure of drugs is yet another success arising from ongoing cooperation between the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the UK’s National Crime Agency as we jointly protect our communities from drug trafficking.”

Gardaí added that investigations remain ongoing at this time. 

Sean Murray
