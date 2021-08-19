Man appears in court charged with criminal damage of two garda cars in Dundalk

A MAN HAS appeared in court in Louth charged with criminal damage after two garda vehicles were set alight at Dundalk Garda station in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The man in his early 30s appeared at Dundalk District Court at 11am this morning after he was arrested in connection with the incident yesterday afternoon.

The cars were set on fire outside the station at around 2.30am.

No injuries were reported as a result and the damaged cars have since been removed from the scene.

Speaking yesterday, Sinn Féin TD for Louth Ruairí Ó Murchú condemned the incident, calling it “malicious and outrageous”.

“This attack should be and will be utterly condemned by the community in Dundalk, who support Gardaí in their efforts to keep communities safe,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“For the attack to happen in the car park of the Garda station, close to the town centre in Dundalk, shows brazen criminality and comes following a number of successful Garda operations against criminal gangs in the town.”

The incident follows attacks on the station in 2019 and 2020, and attacks on members of the Gardaí and their homes in the Dundalk area in recent years.

Comments closed for legal reasons.