Dublin: 17°C Thursday 19 August 2021
Man appears in court charged with criminal damage of two garda cars in Dundalk

Two garda vehicles were set alight outside Dundalk Garda Station yesterday morning.

By Jane Moore Thursday 19 Aug 2021, 1:06 PM
File photo of Dundalk Courthouse.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MAN HAS appeared in court in Louth charged with criminal damage after two garda vehicles were set alight at Dundalk Garda station in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The man in his early 30s appeared at Dundalk District Court at 11am this morning after he was arrested in connection with the incident yesterday afternoon.

The cars were set on fire outside the station at around 2.30am. 

No injuries were reported as a result and the damaged cars have since been removed from the scene.

Speaking yesterday, Sinn Féin TD for Louth Ruairí Ó Murchú condemned the incident, calling it “malicious and outrageous”.

“This attack should be and will be utterly condemned by the community in Dundalk, who support Gardaí in their efforts to keep communities safe,” he said. 

“For the attack to happen in the car park of the Garda station, close to the town centre in Dundalk, shows brazen criminality and comes following a number of successful Garda operations against criminal gangs in the town.”

The incident follows attacks on the station in 2019 and 2020, and attacks on members of the Gardaí and their homes in the Dundalk area in recent years.

Comments closed for legal reasons. 

Jane Moore
