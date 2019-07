The injured man is being treated at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital.

A MAN HAS been injured in a stabbing incident in Louth overnight.

The incident occurred at 10.20am in the Oakland Park area of Dundalk.

A man in his 20s was found on the ground with stab wounds.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lordes hospital in Drogheda.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.