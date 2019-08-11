This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested late last night in Dundalk after stabbing on 93-year-old man

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 11 Aug 2019, 8:29 AM
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.
Image: Eamonn Farrell

A 30-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in Co. Louth after a 93-year-old man was stabbed following an altercation in Blackrock yesterday.

Gardaí are investigating the serious assault after they were called to a house at Sandy Lane near Dundalk at around 2.50pm yesterday.

Emergency services attended the scene and the elderly man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital with a number of apparent stab wounds

The man remains in hospital and his condition is understood to be stable. 

Gardaí have now said that a 30-year-old man was arrested late last night in the Dundalk area. 

He is being in Dundalk Garda Station where he can be held for up to 24 hours.  

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact them at the incident room in Dundalk Station.

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

