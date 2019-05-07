Emergency services attend scene of collision involving school bus in west Cork

EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE at the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving a school bus in Co Cork.

The incident happened at around 9am on the Durrus/Dunmanus Road at Ardogeena near Durrus in the west of the county.

It is understood that a car was also involved in the collision, and that a number of children were travelling in the bus at the time.

No serious injuries have been reported, and a garda spokesman confirmed that gardaí currently at the scene, which is blocked in both directions.