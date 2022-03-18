Family and gardaí 'concerned for wellbeing' of missing 17-year-old boy

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old boy who is missing from Co Carlow.

Dylan Halligan has been missing from his home in Tullow since yesterday.

He is described as being 5’11” in height, of slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Dylan was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black puffer jacket and white runners.

Gardaí and Dylan’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Dylan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tullow Garda Station 059 915 1222 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.