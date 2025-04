GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN seized 39 electric motorbikes, 15 helmets and 9 batteries, with a combined estimated value of over €130,000, during a series of targetted raids.

Gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region South Division carried out the seizures throughout yesterday, with a focus on electric motorbikes suspected of being used in criminal activity.

Search warrants were executed at a number of locations in Dublin 10 and Dublin 24 and were led by members attached to the Garda fraud and crime units in Tallaght.

Advertisement

The operation saw one bank account – carrying an operational balance of over €99,000 – frozen under money laundering legislation.

They took place under the operation of Operation Meacan.

A Garda spokesperson explained that the operation aims to tackle the use of electric motorbikes for serious criminal offences, including drug dealing, money laundering, transporting firearms and drug related intimidation.

Investigations are ongoing, the spokesperson added.