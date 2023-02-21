Advertisement

Tuesday 21 February 2023
Garda Press Office The seized drugs
# Seized
€2.4 million worth of cannabis seized after gardaí intercept two cars and raid Dublin home
Two men, aged in their 40s, have been arrested.
1 hour ago

AN ESTIMATED €2.4 million worth of cannabis has been seized after two vehicles and a home were searched in Dublin yesterday. 

Gardaí carried out an operation in South Dublin yesterday as part of Operation Tara and an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity in the Dublin region. 

Two vehicles were intercepted by gardaí in the Tallaght area. Gardaí also searched a residential address in the Knocklyon area. 

During the course of these searches, 120kg of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €2.4 million was seized. 

The drugs will be sent for further analysis. 

Two men, aged in their 40s, have been arrested. They are currently detained pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Rathfarnham and Tallaght Garda Stations. 

Investigations are ongoing.

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
