Man (43) charged with murder of Eamon Kelly in 2012

A 43-YEAR-OLD man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of Eamon Kelly who was killed in a shooting in Dublin 2012.

Father-of-nine Kelly, 65, was shot three times in the chest with a handgun as he walked towards his home that afternoon.

Kenneth Donoghue, with an address at Hazelgrove Estate, Tallaght, Dublin 24, was accused of murdering Eamon Kelly at Furry Park Road, Killester, on Dublin’s northside, on December 4, 2012.

He also faced a connected firearms charge for unlawful possession of a Glock pistol.

Donoghue appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court today.

A bail application in a murder case must be made before the High Court.

The defendant was remanded in custody pending the preparation of a book of evidence.

He will face his next hearing on May 14 at Cloverhill District Court.

