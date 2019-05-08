This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 8 May, 2019
Man (43) charged with murder of Eamon Kelly in 2012

By Tom Tuite Wednesday 8 May 2019, 3:53 PM
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A 43-YEAR-OLD man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of Eamon Kelly who was killed in a shooting in Dublin 2012.

Father-of-nine Kelly, 65, was shot three times in the chest with a handgun as he walked towards his home that afternoon.

Kenneth Donoghue, with an address at Hazelgrove Estate, Tallaght, Dublin 24, was accused of murdering Eamon Kelly at Furry Park Road, Killester, on Dublin’s northside, on December 4, 2012.

He also faced a connected firearms charge for unlawful possession of a Glock pistol.

Donoghue appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court today.

A bail application in a murder case must be made before the High Court.

The defendant was remanded in custody pending the preparation of a book of evidence.

He will face his next hearing on May 14 at Cloverhill District Court.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.

