Activist behind 'confusing' website says HSE should be forced to take down official 'My Options' service

A MAN ORDERED last month to cease running a website operating under a similar name to the HSE’s official crisis pregnancy ‘My Options’ service has said a similar High Court order should be applied to the HSE.

Eamonn Murphy, with an address at Finglas Road Dublin 11, claims to have registered the domain name www.myoptions.website on 8 December. The court was told last month that his unregulated crisis pregnancy agency has been in operation for more than 20 years under different names.

Murphy’s website offered counselling and ultrasounds to women, and was registered after the Minister for Health announced the name of the HSE’s official crisis pregnancy service www.myoptions.ie.

The HSE service went live in December following the passage of the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018, and its freephone service commenced in January.

The High Court heard last month that “legitimate confusion” had emerged among women seeking to avail of the HSE service as a result of the name of Murphy’s website, which has been taken down in recent weeks.

The judge said that despite the range of other names Murphy had used for his business over 20 years, there was now a legal issue over whether he could operate his website under the ‘My Options’ name.

She said last month that it was “quite clear” that Murphy only used the My Options name when HSE announced the use of the term last December, and that there was a “very genuine urgency” to deal with the matter.

Murphy was told to immediately take steps to desist from using the name on any crisis pregnancy websites he operated, until the matter could be heard again today.

Addressing the court this morning Murphy said he had sought to secure legal advice since his last appearance but that he had not been successful as he could find “no one willing to take on the HSE”.

The court was told by counsel for the HSE that Murphy told him a similar order should be applied to the HSE.

Justice Reynolds said that Murphy had made no such formal application and adjourned proceedings for a break as she read a file handed in from Murphy.

Returning to the matter later in the morning, the judge reiterated that no formal application from Murphy was before the court.

She asked Murphy if he was still seeking to secure legal advice on what actions were now available to him, and he said he was.

The judge said that the existing order would continue until the matter returned to the court on 4 April.

She acknowledged that Murphy’s website had been taken down since the case was last before the court on 15 February.